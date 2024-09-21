Menu Explore
Yamuna E-way crash: Four of a family killed

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Sep 21, 2024 08:19 PM IST

Four members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary dumper on the Yamuna Expressway in Auraiya on Saturday, police said. The tragic incident occurred near Harnagarpur village in the Airwakatra police area.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
The victims, who resided in Noida, and were originally from Kalyanpur, Indira Nagar in Kanpur, were returning home when their car lost control and collided with the stationary dumper loaded with gravel. The impact was so severe that the car was crumpled beyond recognition. All the occupants of the car died on the spot.

The police had to extricate the bodies from the mangled wreckage before sending them to Saifai medical college. The victims included the driver, Piyush Yadav, his mother Neeta Yadav; his sister-in-law, Sanju; and his five-year-old nephew, Aarav.

