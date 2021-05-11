Yet another serving prof in AMU dies

Agra Yet another serving professor in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of Aligarh Muslim University died on Tuesday. Noted physician Prof Shoaib Zaheer, 55, died in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for past the 20 days.

The exact reason for his death is not known. To note, 15 AMU professors have died of Covid and three of non-Covid ailments in the past 20-25 days.

AMU spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidwai confirmed the death but said, “We are yet to know the exact reason behind death of professor Mohammad Shoaib Zaheer who was under treatment in Delhi.”

“His demise robbed the JNMC and university community of someone with a deep understanding of general medicine. Prof Shoaib Zaheer was a popular physician and teacher who extensively trained medical students into successful doctors,” said AMU Vice chancellor, professor Tariq Mansoor.

Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui (principal, JNMC) said, “Under prof Shoaib Zaheer’s guidance, students thrived, and young teachers made great educational and professional strides. He will be remembered for advocating the finest healthcare for all and for exemplary services at the JNMC”.

It may be recalled that till Monday, 18 serving faculty members at AMU have died, out of whom 15 died because of Covid-related reasons. The cause of three other deaths was non-Covid. “There are more deaths, which include retired faculty members and staff at Aligarh Muslim University,” said Dr Rahat Abrar, the public relations officer of AMU.

“These deaths have taken place in the past 20 to 25 days. Concerned by this, the AMU vice chancellor has written to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for genome sequencing of the virus active on the campus,” Dr Abrar said.

On Sunday, AMU vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor wrote to ICMR director general Balram Bhargava, requesting a study to find out if a particular virus variant was circulating around the Civil Lines area of Aligarh, in which AMU and many adjoining localities are situated.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) is affiliated to AMU and situated on the university campus.

There are about 5,000 non-teaching staff and around 1,700 teaching staff at AMU.

In all, 18947 people have tested Covid positive in Aligarh till date and 98 deaths have been reported, as per government sources.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to AMU vice chancellor prof Tariq Mansoor on phone on Tuesday. Yogi asked the VC to ensure measures to prevent Covid-19 infection among staff members who lived on the campus. He stressed on the need to increase vaccination among people between 18 to 44 years of age and assured all possible help from the government to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.