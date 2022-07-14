Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK
AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of the ousted leader, from the party.
Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency, and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam (OPS) and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled. Natarajan is the Tiruchirappalli-based party strongman who sided with Panneerselvam.
OPS's loyalist in his home district of Theni, SPM Syed Khan, a former MP and also the Theni District Secretary, was ousted from the party. In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation. Kovai Selvaraj, a former MLA, and Marudhu Alaguraj, both spokespersons of the AIADMK, were eased out of the party.
Alaguraj is also the editor of party organ 'Namadhu Amma' and his name appeared as editor even in the July 14 edition of the daily. Former MLA from Chennai VNP Venkatraman (Trade wing secretary), SA Asokan, Kanyakumari east party district secretary, Kolathur D Krishnamurthy, an office-bearer of MGR youth wing, were relieved from their posts and the party membership.
Former legislator belonging to neighbouring Puducherry Om Shakthi Sekar and former MP R Gopalakrishnan were among others who were expelled from the party's primary membership. On July 11, the AIADMK general council meeting expelled Panneerselvam and 3 of his supporters including Thanjavur district based R Vaithilingam from the party.
Prepare action plan to deal with scanty rainfall, UP CM tells depts
Lalitpur, Firozabad, Varanasi and Hapur received normal rainfall (80% to 120%). Kheri, Deoria, Etah and Bijnor recorded below normal (60%-80%) rainfall. All major rivers, canals and reservoirs have sufficient water, LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath added. Last year during the same period, 53.46 lakh hectares of land had been sown, he said. “However, late sowing affects the yield. But we have to be prepared for alternative arrangements,” added the CM. Correct information should be available to farmers, said Adityanath.
RD Dhiman replaces Ram Subagh as HP chief secretary
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday removed chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh, replacing him with a 1988-batch IAS officer, Ram Dass Dhiman. Dhiman has superseded three IAS officers, including Subagh's wife Nisha Singh, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta. Jai Ram reportedly did not share comfortable relations with top bureaucrats. 1986-batch IAS officer Anil Khachi, who was appointed as the state election commissioner succeeded the current chairperson of RERA, Shrikant Baldi, but was removed eight months later. Subagh had taken over the baton from Khachi.
Family stranded in 5-feet deep water in Khadki rescued
The fire brigade personnel attached to Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade rescued four members of a family along with their pet dog, on Thursday night. The family resides in Bopodi. The local residents called for help. All family members and the dog were rescued, said officials. By 8.40 pm the entire rescue operation was completed with the help of police, fire brigade and cantonment staffer who were present on the spot.
Schools will remain open in Pune from Friday
PUNE The Pune civic body on Thursday announced that schools will remain open from Friday as rain activity is less. With the India Meteorological Department issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation had decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday. Though there was an 'extremely heavy rain' alert, the city witnessed less rain as compared to Wednesday. But catchment areas received good rainfall, said, officials.
Govt to enable dealers run FP shops as common service centres: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said fair price shop retailers were playing an important role in realizing the government's objective of 'sabko ration, sabko poshan'. The state government is committed to bring change in the life of 80,000 dealers who were supplying rations to people at reasonable rates, he said. In view of their role, the state government increased their profit from ₹70 per quintal to ₹90 per quintal.
