Ban obnoxious display of women in vulgar videos: Sushil Modi to state govt

Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has reacted sharply against the obnoxious videos created in Bhojpuri and Magahi languages and asked the government to ban such materials to maintain the dignity of women in the state.

In a tweet, Modi has also asked the government to stop the vulgar display of women in the caged vehicles during wedding proceedings and the firings during celebrations.

“A large portion of the population in the state has been using Bhojpuri and Magahi languages and people are emotionally attached to their mother tongue. However, these languages are reportedly being used in vulgar videos in the name of promoting regional culture. It’s quite shocking and needs to stop,” Sushil Kumar Modi said.

People who have been using these languages must be feeling ashamed of the videos with obnoxious content. Women too must have been feeling embarrassed, he added.

“Government in the state has already been maintaining zero-tolerance regarding the violation of women’s rights and dignity and liquor was banned here mainly because of these reasons. Why can’t these kinds of video productions be banned?” he asked.

The former deputy CM said apart from the vulgar videos, there have also been reports of obscene displays of women during the wedding processions.

“How can this be allowed? Baaratis or processions have been a traditional part of weddings in our society, but putting women into cage-like vehicles for entertainment of guests cannot be justified,” he said.

There must be a provision of strict action against all those who indulge in a vulgar display of women during marriage processions and in creating vulgar videos, Modi said.

Meanwhile, appreciating the former Deputy CM’s reactions over vulgar videos, Patna-based folk singer Lokesh Kumar Singh said that the trend of creating sizzling videos in Bhojpuri has picked up momentum in the last few years.

“Video makers create the content and upload it on social media. There’s no tension of censorship or other restrictions. While the production cost is low, viewership is quite high,” he said. Though there have been resentments among some people, video makers hardly bother for these things, he added.

Shashi Yadav, state secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, said, “We do know where to complain. Earlier, women activists used to protest even against the vulgar posters put on display in the city. However, we are yet to find a platform to protest against the vulgar videos,” she said.

