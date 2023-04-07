CM releases Patna metro logo

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday released the logo of Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) and launched the 2nd tunnel boring machine (TBM) near Moinul Haque stadium in Patna for construction of the underground section of the project. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar launches a tunnel boring machine for Patna Metro Rail Project at Moinul Haq Stadium in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar)

The underground tunnel is being built from Moinul Haque stadium to Malahi Pakari, which is the part of 2nd corridor.

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, director (works) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Daljeet Singh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

DMRC has been appointed as consultant to build the 32.50-km-long network of Patna metro in the first phase at a cost of ₹13,411 crore.

Talking to media persons, DMRC director (project) Daljeet Singh said it would take four-five years to operationalise the metro rail. “We are doing it faster than the western countries, where the process takes five-six years,” Singh said.

Network of metro rail

The metro rail network is being built in two corridors, from Danapur to Kheni Chak (19km) and from Patna junction to New ISBT (14km), under phase I of the project. Of the total length, 18-km stretch would be constructed underground while the rest will be on elevated structure.

Officials said a total of 25 stations have been proposed under phase one — twelve elevated and the rest underground.

Danapur, Saguna, RPS More and Patliputra stations on corridor-I will be built on elevated structure, while Rukunpura, Rajabazar, Patna Zoo, Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan, Patna Junction and CNLU stretch will have underground stations. The corridor will resurface at Mithapur and terminate at Khenmi Chak interchange.

The second corridor will originate from Patna junction interchange and lead up to the new ISBT via Akashwani, Gandhi Maidan, PMCH, University, Moinul Haque, Rajendra Nagar, Malahi Pakadi, Kheni Chak, Bhoothnath and Zero Mile.

Project approved in 2013

On 11 June 2013, the Bihar cabinet approved the project of a metro train service in Patna. In November 2019, DMRC started work on it with minor modifications in its alignment of both lines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON