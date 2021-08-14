Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihari student killed in China cremated
The body of a 20-year-old Gaya student was cremated on Saturday, 21 days after he was allegedly killed at a university in China
By HT Correspondent, Patna
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:25 PM IST

The body of a 20-year-old Gaya student was cremated on Saturday, 21 days after he was allegedly killed at a university in China.

Aman Nagsen’s body was brought to Kasathua village for the funeral procession, where hundreds of students, including members of Nagsen’s family, participated. People were demanding strict punishment to the killers of the boy.

Aman was a student at the University of Technology in China, where he was murdered on July 23, police said. Aman’s body was brought to Gaya on Friday evening.

