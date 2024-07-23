Budget: Sitharaman announces cash bonanza, special schemes for Bihar

Patna: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a massive bonanza for Bihar in the Union Budget presented on Tuesday. This is the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and the seventh consecutive for Sitharaman. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government on Tuesday (Twitter Photo)

The finance minister announced Rs.26,000 cr for the infrastructure and development of the state, such as airports, medical colleges and road connectivity projects, including Patna-Purnea Expressway, Buxar- Bhagalpur Highway, Bodh Gaya- Rajgir-Vaishali- Darbhanga and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga in Buxar.

“New airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar will be constructed. The requests of the Bihar government for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited,” said the FM in her budget speech.

An additional Rs.11,500 crore was announced for flood control measures. The FM also announced power projects, including setting up of a new 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti to be taken up at the cost of Rs.21,400 crores.

The finance minister unveiled the ‘Poorvodaya’ initiative aimed at boosting the development of India’s eastern region.

“We will formulate a plan ‘Poorvodaya’ for all-round development of the Eastern region of the country, covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also announced an industrial nod in Gaya. “On the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, we will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya. This corridor will catalyze industrial development of the eastern region,” said Sitharaman.

“An additional allocation to support capital investments will be provided,” she said.

With a focus on boosting tourism, the FM announced funds for developing the temple corridors in the iconic temples in Bihar and special funds for Bodh Gaya and Rajgir Jain Temple sites on the lines of Varanasi. She also announced government support for the development of Nalanda in Bihar as a tourist centre.

The announcement came a day after the Centre on Monday rejected the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United’s request, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance, for ‘special category’ status for Bihar during the all-party meeting.