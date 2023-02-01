Gaya: Four police personnel including SHO injured in alleged liquor mafia attack

Four police personnel including a station house officer (SHO) and an assistant sub inspector (ASI) were injured when supporters of an arrested accused assaulted them with traditional weapons and bricks in Gaya district of Bihar on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Police sources said that the attack was engineered by people involved in making spurious liquor.

Acting on a tip off, police reached the area and arrested an accused. However, supporters of the accused allegedly attacked the police team.

Also Read: Excise officials, cops attacked by liquor mafia, 10 injured

The injured SI Prashant Kumar and constables Santosh Paswan and Abhishek Kumar of quick response team (QRT) were admitted to a hospital, SHO Ravi Kumar, who also suffered injuries, said.

A case for attack on police force, infringement in duty and releasing the accused was registered against more than a dozen named accused. Police were conducting raids for their arrest, SHO Kumar said.

On same day, eight policemen including a SI and a woman constable were injured after over 200 people attacked the excise department team after they arrested a woman for preparing and selling liquor at Nema Bigaha village.