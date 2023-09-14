ICCR to organise ‘Vaishali Festival of Democracy’ at Bihar’s Nalanda University

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be holding a ‘Festival of Democracy’ at Bihar’s Nalanda University exhibiting India’s rich democratic traditions. Indian Council for Cultural Relations (Twitter/@iccr_hq)

The festival – ‘Vaishali Festival of Democracy’, will be held on Friday (September 15), which is also the International Day of Democracy.

Nalanda University acting vice-chancellor (VC) Abhay Singh said that the ICCR chose the university as the venue due to its great significance for Bihar, the democratic ethos of the country, and the presence of an international audience.

“September 15 is celebrated the world over as the International Day of Democracy. Vaishali in Bihar is the place where the roots of democracy are traced. The ICCR, which is an autonomous body under the administrative control of the ministry of external affairs, chose Nalanda University as the venue for the event comprising panel discussions and cultural exchange to take the discourse on a global stage,” said the VC.

Singh, who took over the charge from former VC Sunaina Singh, said that ambassadors from five countries, including Chili, Egypt, Argentina and Nepal, will also attend the festival, besides dignitaries.

“We are gradually expanding our collaboration with foreign countries. We don’t have collaboration with Argentina and Egypt, but we will explore new opportunities during our interaction with them. We already have collaboration with countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh, South Korea, Japan, Laos etc. We have around 80% of the students on the campus from different foreign countries,” he added.

According to the people familiar with the event, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi, ICCR chief Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and ambassadors/high commissioners from several countries will be among the prominent guests at the festival.

The Union government had organised an exhibition titled ‘Bharat: Mother of Democracy’ aimed at highlighting the democratic ethos of India as part of side events of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The VC said that Nalanda University was a matter of pride not just for Bihar, but the whole of India.

“The ambassadors will have an overnight stay to see the ancient seat of learning, Nalanda Mahavira, which formed the backdrop at the G20 Summit. Bihar’s fertile land has always been a source of knowledge and strength for mankind,” added Singh.

This year’s theme for the International Day of Democracy is “Empowering the Next Generation” to focus on young people’s essential role in advancing democracy and ensuring that their voices are included in the decisions that have a profound impact on their world.

