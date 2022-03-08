International Women’s Day: Bihar deputy CM felicitates 75 women
PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi on Monday felicitated 75 women on the eve of International Women’s Day for their contributions. The awardees include folk artist Nitu Navageet, sarod artist Reeta, social activist Geeta Jain, and entrepreneur Usha Jha.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Bihar, organised the award function. Speaking on the occasion, Devi said chief minister Nitish Kumar has done a lot for women while referring to 35% reservation for them in government jobs. She added women have played a major role in the development of society, but they are still awaiting the space they deserve. “ It is time to give them their due.”
CAIT chairman Kamal Nopani said 75 women were selected for the award to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. “...we selected 75 women achievers from different walks of life including entrepreneurship, art, culture and social work.”
-
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.