Home / Cities / Patna News / International Women’s Day: Bihar deputy CM felicitates 75 women
patna news

International Women’s Day: Bihar deputy CM felicitates 75 women

Renu Devi said women have played a major role in the development of society, but they are still awaiting the space they deserve
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Mar 08, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByReena Sopam

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi on Monday felicitated 75 women on the eve of International Women’s Day for their contributions. The awardees include folk artist Nitu Navageet, sarod artist Reeta, social activist Geeta Jain, and entrepreneur Usha Jha.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Bihar, organised the award function. Speaking on the occasion, Devi said chief minister Nitish Kumar has done a lot for women while referring to 35% reservation for them in government jobs. She added women have played a major role in the development of society, but they are still awaiting the space they deserve. “ It is time to give them their due.”

CAIT chairman Kamal Nopani said 75 women were selected for the award to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. “...we selected 75 women achievers from different walks of life including entrepreneurship, art, culture and social work.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Reena Sopam

    Reena has been a journalist for over two decades. She has the experience of covering wide range of issues, including art, culture, archaeology, tourism, forest and women issues. She has also authored a book and is a recipient of the ‘Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Award’, given by the government of Bihar.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out