No city from Bihar in top 10 of Ease of Living Index, Patna climbs a notch

Patna has recorded a significant improvement in its ranking in the Ease of Living Index 2020, a survey of cities across the country conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the findings of which were released on Thursday.

The city has ranked 33rd out of the 111 cities that participated, 49 of them in over one million category and 62 in less than a million population category.

Four cities from Bihar -- Patna, Biharsharif, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, participated in the survey. Muzaffarpur was adjudged the lowest in the Ease of Living Index.

In the first edition of the Ease of Living Index in 2018, Patna had scored 18.67 out of 100 and was ranked 109th among the 111 cities across the country.

The rankings are based on various parameters, including governance, education, health, housing, power supply and transport, among others.

In the latest survey, Patna has scored 53.26 out of 100 and is ranked ahead of Ranchi (42).

In the less than a million population category, Biharsharif, with a score of 52.42, has ranked 28th out of 62 cities; Bhagalpur (52.19) points ranked 30th. Muzaffarpur, with 45.53 points, is the lowest among all categories.

The cities were assessed on five parameters: quality of life (education, health, housing and shelter, safety and security, etc.), economic sustainability (level of economic development, economic opportunities), sustainability (environment, green building, energy consumption, city resilience, etc.); ease of living and citizen perception survey.

As far as quality of life is concerned, Patna has scored 47.02 as against the national average of 51.38 (in million-plus category) and has ranked 42nd out of the 49 cities in this category. Bhagalpur has scored 49, Biharsharif 48.71 and Muzaffarpur 45.82 on the quality of life.

The Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) was undertaken from January 16 to March 20, 2020. A total of 32.2 lakh citizens from 111 cities participated in the survey.