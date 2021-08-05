Police rescue minor girl after marriage to Rajasthan man in Bihar’s Kaimur

Police rescued a 15-year-old girl who was forcefully married to a Rajasthan man and was being taken away to the state on Wednesday night from Bihar’s Kaimur.

Police also arrested the groom and his two relatives just when they were about to get into a car with the girl for their journey to Rajasthan.

The arrested people were identified as 35-year-old Dharmendra Singh, the groom, Dayal Singh, both from Rajasthan, and Kunal Jat of Amrei Bari near Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said on Thursday.

Police conducted a raid at the house of Jitendra Gupta in Bhabua following a tip-off.Gupta, his wife Manju Devi and some other people escaped on seeing the police team.

The girl told the police that her parents got her married to Singh against her will. A case under non-bailable sections 9 and 11 of The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, has been registered against the parents, groom and his two relatives.

The arrested men will be sent to jail. Police are conducting raids to arrest the parents to find out if they had sold the girl or were forced to marry her off, superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar said.

Some interstate gangs involved in trafficking young girls for marriage and prostitution are active in the hilly regions of Bihar and Jharkhand. On July 20, nine girls, two of them minors, were rescued by Rohtas police from a house in Dhangain village in Bikramganj police station limits. Police also recovered ₹1.70 lakh cash from the alleged traffickers.