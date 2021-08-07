Rising Ganga inundates areas in Patna, Begusarai and Bhagalpur

People from riverine areas of Ganga in Patna, Begusarai and Bhagalpur have begun leaving their homes inundated with floodwaters from the river whose level has been rising continuously across its course in the state.

On Saturday, the river jumped the danger level at Gandhi Ghat and Digha in Patna by 68 cm and 2 cm respectively, while it was flowing 56 cm and 44 cm above the danger level at Hathidah and Kahalgaon, respectively. “As the water level in the river is rising about two cm per hour, floodwaters from the river may engulf more localities in the next 24 hours,” said a senior official of the water resources department (WRD).

The Panchane river level is also rising and wreaking havoc in many flood-prone areas of Nalanda, forcing people of dozens of panchayats to evacuate and relocate to safer places. Intermittent rains in Jharkhand and in the catchment areas of Punpun and Dardha have led to the flooding of a vast stretch of south Patna region.

Residents of hundreds of villagers of north Bihar regions, including those of East and West Champaran, Madhubani, Sitamarhi and Saran have been compelled to reside on the roads due to the floods caused by Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and Kosi.

Besides the general scarcity of potable water and eatables, those displaced due to floods were having tough time arranging fodder for the cattle. “It’s almost a week since we have been waiting for the relief from the government. Officials come, but only with assurance,” said Ram Balak Rajak, a native of Sonbarsa village of Sitamarhi.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has carried aerial survey and road tour to flood-affected areas over the past few weeks.