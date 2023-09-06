Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Sept 16, address rally in Jhanjharpur

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Bihar on September 16 where he is set to address a public gathering in Jhanjharpur under the Lok Sabha Pravas programme of the party ahead of the general election next year. This will be Shah’s sixth visit to the state in the past one year. (PTI file photo)

“Amit Shah ji is coming to Jhanjharpur and he will address a public rally as well,” said Santosh Pathak, BJP state vice president.

This will be the sixth visit of Shah to the state in last one year and ever since JD(U) parted ways with the BJP and formed a Grand Alliance government in Bihar in August last year.

Earlier in June, BJP national president J P Nadda was scheduled to visit Jhanjharpur but his visit was deferred at the last minute.

Senior BJP leaders including Shah have been visiting all 16 Lok Sabha seats from where the JD(U) won during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both BJP and the JD(U) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance winning 17 and 16 seats respectively with united LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) winning six out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar.

JD(U)’s Rampreet Mandal is the sitting MP from Jhanjharpur.

A BJP leader, aware of the developments, said more rallies will be held in all the 16 Lok Sabha seats represented by JD(U), the party of which chief minister Nitish Kumar is the convenor.

