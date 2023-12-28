11-year-old dies by electrocution at Bibwewadi

An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in the Upper Indiranagar area of Bibwewadi while he was attempting to remove a kite from a high-tension wire attached to a tower in the crowded neighbourhood on December 23. According to social worker Amol Pardeshi, the victim took an iron pipe and tried to remove the kite but got electrocuted and was burnt to death on the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased, Asif Tabrej Shaikh, was flying a kite that got stuck in a 132 KV high-tension wire. His father is a labourer by profession and his mother works as a household maid.

Two of his friends, who tried to save also sustained serious injuries and are currently recuperating in the hospital for serious burn injuries.

“The area is highly urbanised and crowded where high-tension wires can be seen dangling around. Despite such a high population around the area, the MSEDCL authorities have been negligent towards the safety and security of the residents,” Pardeshi alleged.

Later, a delegation of the NCP youth workers along with area residents met MSEDCL chief engineer Anil Kolap at Rasta Peth headquarters and demanded ₹15 lakh compensation for the victim’s family. The delegation also demanded a detailed probe and fixing of responsibilities on the concerned MSEDCL officials found guilty.

MSEDCL in a statement said that it was an issue related to the transmission company. In this case, Bibwewadi police have registered a case for accidental death.