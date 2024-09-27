2 held for raping minor in Pune, uploading obscene pictures on social media

Pune police arrested two people, and detained two minors, after it emerged that they had raped a 17-year-old girl and filmed her and disseminated the videos on social media. A preliminary investigation into the case has revealed that four accused connected with the victim on a social media platform and later raped her at different locations multiple times. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The matter came to light when the girl, who studies in one of the city’s well-known colleges opened up about her ordeal during a session conducted by the college on good touch and bad touch.

The victim was raped on multiple occasions by the accused between April and September this year, said police.

Smartana Patil, deputy commissioner of police of police (zone II), said, “We are conducting a thorough investigation at the crime scenes and medical examinations of the victim, the accused, and the minors have been conducted.”

A preliminary investigation into the case has revealed that four accused connected with the victim on a social media platform and later raped her at different locations multiple times.

According to officials, following the incidents, the girl went into depression. Her friend informed the college trustees that the victim needed counselling. Her issue was discussed during the counselling session and the matter came to light before the authorities.

The college authorities informed the police about the incident on September 24 after which the parents were called and a case was lodged at Koregaon Park police station against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the same day.

The two arrested accused aged 20 and 22 have been remanded into police custody while the two minors have been sent to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

“We have obtained CCTV footage from the crime scenes and seized its DVR. Additionally, a technical analysis of the mobile phones of the victim and the accused is underway, with the assistance of cyber experts for further probe into the heinous crime,” she said.

Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar alleged that the college management including trustees had tried to hush up the matter instead of helping the victim and her family.

“The father of the victim who after being denied help from all quarters of the management had to himself go to Koregaon Park police station to lodge a complaint,” said Dhangekar.