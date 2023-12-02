close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 3 minors detained in 4 break-ins at Hadapsar

3 minors detained in 4 break-ins at Hadapsar

Shrinivas Deshpande
Dec 02, 2023

Police busted a robbery gang and detained three minors involved in at least four house break-ins in Hadapsar

PUNE Police busted a robbery gang and detained three minors involved in at least four house break-ins in Hadapsar area.

Police busted a robbery gang and detained three minors involved in at least four house break-ins in Hadapsar. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Police busted a robbery gang and detained three minors involved in at least four house break-ins in Hadapsar. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police said that they received complaint from Magarpatta Chowk area, in which laptops and polycab wire bundles were stolen from the warehouse. Four such robbery cases were earlier reported in the same area.

Hence, taking cognizance of the complaints, senior police inspector Ravindra Shelke formed a team to nab the accused.

After analysis of CCTV footage and technical analysis police identified the accused and arrested them on Wednesday.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Shelke, Hadapsar police station, said, “The accused are minors and involved in at least four theft cases. During interrogation, they said they were engaged in such illegal activities for fun.”

Police recovered laptops, polycab wires, and motorcycles worth 1,82,000 from the accused trio.

