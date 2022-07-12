856 cusecs water released from Khadakwasla dam
The irrigation department officials said that, for the first time this monsoon season, 856 cusecs of water will be released from Khadakwasla dam at Monday midnight.
“The Khadakwasla dam is filled up to 83% of its capacity. Around midnight, 856 cusecs water will be released and looking at the rainfall situation we will decide whether to release more water or not. If we wait for the dam to get filled to capacity and release water, then we need to increase the quantity of water to be released which is not advisable. Mostly, we maintain water up to 90% capacity,” said Vijay Patil, executive engineer, Khadakwasla irrigation division, Pune.
The irrigation department has advised people living near riverbeds to remain vigilant.
Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet expansion likely after presidential polls
The presidential polls that are due for July 18 and the ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court are likely to lead to the expansion of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet being postponed for now. The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are also in the process of hammering out a power-sharing deal. At present, the cabinet has just two members — chief minister Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis.
Special CBI court terms Sachan’s death as murder
LUCKNOW The court of special judge, CBI, here on Monday termed prima facie death of former deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan as murder. On June 26, 2011, Sachan had died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow jail where he was lodged in a case related the National Rural Health Mission scam. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, passed the order on the plea of Malti Sachan, wife of late Dr YS Sachan.
PMC to appoint agency to check green growth on bridges
The Pune Municipal Corporation has floated tender to appoint an agency to clear bridges of green growth. There are 15 bridges across Mutha river, 11 on Mula river and nine railway bridges, besides many flyovers in the city. According to the civic body, plant growth is mainly seen on river bridges. The civic body also plans to appoint an agency for maintenance of bridges and flyovers.
Man kills woman in hotel room, arrested in Pune
PUNE A 30-year-old man has been arrested from Bhor for allegedly killing a woman inside a hotel room in Pune, following an argument, police said on Monday. Shinde has been identified as a resident of Nanded City (30), Sachin Raju Shinde, working in an event management company based in Pune. The deceased was identified as Dipti Katmode (23), a resident of Santosh Nagar in Katraj, a senior police officer said.
64 tree- fall incidents reported in 5 days in Pune district
At least 64 tree-fall incidents were reported in Pune district between July 6 and July 10, 2022, said fire brigade officials. A series of tree fall incidents were reported in which two cars were damaged. According to fire brigade officials, two cars parked on the road at Abhimanshree Society in Pashan when large trees were uprooted and fell on them. Teams from the Pashan fire station responded to the call and cleared the trees.
