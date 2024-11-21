ACB arrests MSEDCL trainee for taking bribe

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a trainee at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹800 for document uploading charges related to name change on electricity bill. Ashish Vijay Chavan of Ambegaon Budruk lodged a complaint stating that the accused identified as Ashish Dnayoba Kshirsagar, 25, demanded ₹1,000 for completion of document formality. The incident took place on November 19 and the FIR was lodged the same day under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. ACB has arrested trainee at MSEDCL for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 800 for document uploading charges related to name change on electricity bill. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the complainant had purchased a flat in his mother’s name. Kshirsagar demanded ₹1,000 from the complainant to change the name of the previous owner on the electricity bill of this flat to his mother’s name and to upload the updated documents on the MSEDCL online site.

The complainant filed a complaint on November 14. A trap was laid at the MSEDCL sub-division office in Dhankavdi on Tuesday and Kshirsagar was caught accepting ₹800 from the complainant. A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station and Kshirsagar has been arrested.

The action was taken under the guidance of superintendent of police Shirish Sardeshpande and additional superintendent of police Sheetal Janve. Inspector Prasad Lonare is handling the case.