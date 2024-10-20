Aspirants eye auspicious day to file nomination papers

The candidates for the upcoming assembly elections are looking to file nominations on Gurupushyamrut Yog on October 24. Several hopefuls have already prepared their documents and are awaiting the official announcement of their candidacy. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) state unit president Jayant Patil confirmed his intention to file a nomination on Gurupushyamrut during a rally in Islampur this week. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Gurupushyamrut is considered a significant astrological phenomenon that holds great cultural and religious significance in India.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) state unit president Jayant Patil confirmed his intention to file a nomination on Gurupushyamrut during a rally in Islampur this week.

“I know that our leader Sharad Pawar doesn’t particularly like the idea of filing a nomination based on a muhurat. However, I will be busy with the state campaign, so I have decided to file my nomination on October 24,” said Patil. He also urged his supporters to be present when he submits his form.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Salvi, a three-time legislator representing Rajapur assembly constituency, said, “The party president has given us go ahead to file nomination. I am preparing to submit the documents on October 24.”

Leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) said Aaditya Thackeray is also expected to file his nomination on the same day.

Hemant Rase, a contender from Kasba Peth and a key figure representing the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust, said, “I will most likely file my nomination during the same muhurat. I’m currently awaiting the official announcement of my candidacy from the party.”

Several other candidates, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared similar sentiments. “We are also considering filing our nominations on either the 23rd or 24th, but we’re waiting for the official confirmation of our candidature,” said one leader.

Another added, “Our primary concern is securing the party ticket. After that, we’ll think about muhurats and other formalities. The first battle is to get the party’s blessing, and the second is to face the opposition candidate.”