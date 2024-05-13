At 31.4°, Shivajinagar records second lowest max temp in May since 2013  

With a significant drop of 6 degrees, Shivajinagar recorded the second-lowest maximum temperature in May since 2013. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was below the normal level by 5.8 degrees Celsius. Pre-monsoon rainfall that has been experienced in the city has made a significant impact on weather in Pune as well as in Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha subdivisions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pre-monsoon rainfall that has been experienced in the city has made a significant impact on weather in Pune as well as in Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha subdivisions. Nearly all districts in both subdivisions are experiencing below-normal maximum temperatures. In Shivajinagar, the temperature dropped from 37.7 degrees to 31.4 degrees within 24 hours. The lowest temperature was recorded in 2021 at 28.1 degrees Celsius.

Although this drop in temperature has brought relief from the scorching heat that Pune has been experiencing for over a month, the high moisture incursion is leading to humid weather.

As per IMD data, many areas in Pune have recorded a significant drop in temperature including Lohegaon, which recorded temperature at 31 degrees Celsius, below normal level by 6 degrees.

Apart from this Wadgaonsheri (33.4), Koregaon Park (33.1), Hadapsar (33.5), Magarpatta (30.9) and Pashan (31.2) recorded low temperatures on Sunday.

The wind discontinuity and a wind trough are lying over Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. The moisture incursion is providing favourable conditions for cloud formation over central Maharashtra, said Shilpa Apte, a senior meteorologist, at IMD, Pune.

As per the forecast, the city will continue to experience cloudy skies along with light rainfall and thunder activity till May 15.

On May 12 too, parts of the city experienced light rainfall. As per the data, Magarpatta recorded 5.5 mm of rainfall, and 3 mm of rainfall was recorded in Wadgaonsheri and Koregaon Park and Lohegaon areas received 2 mm of rainfall respectively. There was no rainfall recorded in Shivajinagar till 6 pm.