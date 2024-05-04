Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Students win entrepreneurship & innovation competition The aim of MI4 event is to provide a platform for students to showcase groundbreaking innovations and to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Global Indian International School, Hadapsar, has won first place in the finale of the Global Schools Foundation’s Make in India Innovation Initiative (MI4). The school’s The Food Fortifiers team presented ‘Food Wise: Reducing Food Waste, Nourishing Lives.’’ The aim of MI4 event is to provide a platform for students to showcase groundbreaking innovations and to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship. The team of environment enthusiasts from OWIS Sarjapur secured the second position with their project, Eco-tech: The Ultimate Green Endeavor. The third position went to the Education Enablers team from GIIS Ahmedabad for their cutting-edge technology solution, ‘Gyanrath.’

Edtech initiative for students

Learning platform Unacademy has presented a few initiatives for aspiring student of UPSC CSE examinations.This includes special offers, scholarships for students. Also, recently, Unacademy organised the Manzil 2024 event. In this event, UPSC CSE toppers were felicitated.

Using tech to make roads safe

While ADAS (Automated Driver Assistance Systems) can help a great deal to make our roads safe, it is often the cost, training and compatibility that pose challenges to its adoption by Indian vehicles, particularly commercial ones. On this background, at the recent Prawas4.0 show, a multi modal transport show organised by Bus & Car Operators Federation of India Shree Swami Samarth Tours & Travels signed an MOU with Starkenn Technologies, a deep tech company based in Pune. With products like BrakeSafe (Collision Mitigation System), Attention (Driver Monitoring System) and Stark- I ( Fleet Management Software) Starkenn has been providing driving safety solutions for commercial vehicles. These products touch all the requirements of Level- 2 ADAS. The manufacturing is in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai and assembly in Aundh, Pune. Till date Starkenn has installed its safety solutions in more than 2,500 vehicles.