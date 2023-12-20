BJP office bearer dies by suicide

PUNE As per police information, a dead body was found on the Hadapsar railway line on Tuesday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Sunil Madhukar Dhumal (35), general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Hadapsar, allegedly died by suicide by jumping under the train. The reason for suicide is not yet known. No suicide note was found at the place where the incident took place. As per police information, a dead body was found on the Hadapsar railway line on Tuesday morning. A case of accidental death has been registered at Pune Railway Police Station.

Dhumal was known to be an active BJYM leader in the Hadapsar area. He is survived by his mother, father, wife, and children. Further investigation in this case is being done by Hadapsar Police and Railway Police.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com