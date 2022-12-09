Calls for Pune bandh on December 13

To condemn controversial remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, political parties and various organisations have called for a Pune bandh on Tuesday, December 13.

The Governor and Trivedi’s comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj drew a lot of criticism from various sectors in the state. As no action has been taken against the Governor for his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the parties have unanimously called for a bandh in the city.

The decision about the bandh was taken in a meeting in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar where NCP Pune chief Prashant Jagtap, city Congress president Arvind Shinde and Gajanan Thurkude of Shiv Sena (UBT) as well as leaders of several other organisations, were present.

Several organisations including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, Janta Dal, Vanchit Bahujan Agadi and Shetkari Kamgar parties will participate in the bandh.

Along with that, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Udyanraje Bhosale too will be joining the bandh in Pune.

Various traders’ associations, Maratha Seva Sang, Muslim organisations, Dalit organisations, Auto unions, Bank unions and various spots association extended support to the Pune Bandh.