CBI arrests advocate of bank for demanding bribe of 1.70 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2024 07:26 AM IST

CBI registered a case on December 10 based on a complaint against the accused on allegations that he demanded a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh from the complainant and negotiated it for ₹1.80 lakh

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an advocate who is a member of the panel of Indian Bank, Kolhapur for demanding and accepting a bribe of 1.70 lakh from the complainant, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

CBI conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused at Ichalkaranji which led to recovery of incriminating documents, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

CBI registered a case on December 10 based on a complaint against the accused on allegations that he demanded a bribe of 2.5 lakh from the complainant and negotiated it for 1.80 lakh. The bribe was allegedly demanded for deferring the possession of the mortgaged property of the complainant by the bank under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) which he had offered to the bank for obtaining a loan of 5.5 crore.

“A trap was laid by CBI and the accused was caught red-handed at his office while demanding and accepting the bribe of 1.70 lakh from complainant,” said CBI in a release.

CBI conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused at Ichalkaranji which led to recovery of incriminating documents, said officials.

