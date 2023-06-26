Changes in parking arrangement for Hadapsar, Lonikand areas

The Pune traffic police department has issued orders under the Lonikand and Hadapsar traffic divisions, making certain changes in the P1 and P2 parking areas. These are temporarily issued orders by the traffic police, and after suggestions from citizens, the changes will be made permanent. The Pune traffic police department has issued orders under the Lonikand and Hadapsar traffic divisions, making certain changes in the P1 and P2 parking areas. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As per the information given by the traffic police department, within the limits of Lonikand traffic division, the stretch in Wagholi between Wagheshwar Chowk and Lifeline Hospital will be a no-parking zone.

While within the limits of Hadapsar traffic division, the road from Hadapsar Flyover (Sahyadri Hospital) to Bhosle Garden Chowk has been provisionally converted into a P-1, P-2 parking zone.

Commenting on the changes, Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of Police (traffic) said, “These orders will not apply to essential service vehicles like fire engines, police vehicles, ambulances etc. If citizens have any suggestions regarding these temporary orders, they should send them in writing to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Control Branch, Bungalow No. 6, Near Yerwada Post Office, Pune-411006 by July 9.”

