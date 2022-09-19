Children who participated in dhol-tasha pathaks complain of back, muscle pain

Children who participated in ‘dhol-tasha pathak’ during the ten-day Ganeshotsav are making a beeline to the doctors clinic complaining of back, muscle, elbow and wrist pains.

Fifteen-year-old Aarav Rao visited Sancheti hospital with complaints of back pain and swollen wrist on September 14, just four days after the immersion procession. He had practised for three weeks before the Ganesh festival.

Aarav said, “I used to practice dhol for around one hour every day. I did not have any issues during that period. On the last day, I played for around 8 hours. Since that day, I have started having issues with my back and elbow. The next day, I was not even able to stand properly. I thought the pain would go away in a day or two. But it remained. Though the swelling has reduced now, there is still a lot of uneasiness and pain.”

Doctors mentioned that due to excessive use of particular muscles many children are facing issues of back pain, swollen hand, leg pain among others. When it is thrilling for some to participate in these groups, many land up with health issues. Doctors mentioned that post Ganesh festival, they get many such children in their OPD’s.

Dr Sandeep Patwardhan, paediatric orthopedic surgeon from Sancheti hospital, said, “Children should not put excessive stress on any muscle. Repetitive and excessive use of any muscle can lead to stress fracture, tearing of muscle, muscle swelling, and can cause a lot of pain. During the Ganesh festival children participate in dhol tasha pathak and practice for hours. These dhols are heavy for children to carry. While some children recover at home, some visit us in OPDs. After Ganesh festival, for almost a week, we get such cases.”

The pain is due to overuse of muscles.

“A protein called myoglobin is then released into the bloodstream. In rare cases, this can be damaging to the kidney. These health issues are preventable. If minors are participating, they should be allowed only for a limited time. Also, there are many other activities that can be performed by minors during the procession,” cautioned Dr Patwardhan.

Sharing similar observations, Dr. Harsha Satav, consultant ENT, Apollo Clinic, Kharadi said that post the immersion procession, there were a few patients with hearing impairment.

“Devotees celebrate Ganesh festival with all possible means like loud speakers and dhol tasha which is more on the first and last day of the festival. But the traffic jams and honking add to that noise pollution. The extent of harm depends on the loudness and pressure of the noise so there is risk of hearing impairment, cochlear damage due to such noise pollution post celebrations,” said Dr Satav.