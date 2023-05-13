After Karnataka poll results, MVA upbeat on upcoming elections in Pune, BJP cautious

The Congress’ impressive victory in the Karnataka assembly election has raised Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) expectations for the forthcoming Pune Lok Sabha byelections as well as municipal elections. However, the electoral outcome has increased worries for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which recently suffered a setback during Kasba Peth by-polls. Members of Pimpri Chinchwad City District Congress Committee celebrate the victory of the national party in Karnataka on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress had defeated BJP’s Hemant Rasane by more than 11,000 votes in the Kasba Peth by-polls.

After the results of Karnataka elections, the counting for which was conducted on Saturday, the mood among MVA partners was upbeat and their leaders’ staged celebrations in the city, expressing confidence that these parties will continue their winning streak in the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election.

The election commission is yet to announce the polls, which are likely to happen in the next few months due to the demise of MP Girish Bapat.

Congress leader and recently elected MLA from Kasba Peth Ravindra Dhangekar said, “Kasba by-election and Karnataka assembly polls have given a clear message that the country’s mood is changing. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has worked effectively and the party is confident of winning the upcoming polls in Pune too.”

According to Dhangekar, Karnataka results will help opposition parties during municipal elections.

On its part, BJP has already started preparing for the Lok Sabha by-poll as well as civic elections. As a part of preparations, chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are scheduled to visit the city to inaugurate multiple developmental works. The BJP has already increased its voters connect in the city after the defeat in Kasba Peth. The party cadre has been asked to visit every household to update voters about various schemes introduced by the state and central governments.

These works include foundation stone laying for two proposed flyovers, Baner-Balewadi 24x7 equitable water scheme among other projects

Speaking on the Karnataka results, Fadnavis said, “After the Karnataka results, various leaders from Maharashtra are claiming that this outcome will impact the Lok Sabha and municipal elections in Maharashtra. But I am sure there will be no impact and we will continue to remain in power.”

Meanwhile, the mood among political workers of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP ) in Pune and Western Maharashtra was upbeat. The political workers are expecting the same trend in the coming days.