Courses on cybersecurity at Pune varsity

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in collaboration with Transcendental Technologies has launched comprehensive professional certification courses in cybersecurity, cyber forensics, and cybercrime investigation. The programs will commence on June 13, 2024, in both offline and online formats. The syllabus covers offensive and defensive security, SOC and SIEM, cyber intelligence and investigation, dark web, cyber forensics & incident response, cloud security, network security & cryptography, and other specialised expertise. (HT FILE)

As per the information given by the SPPU admission department, these courses include security specialist (CSS) - duration 2 months, Credits - 18, mastering information security (MIS) - duration 6 months, credits - 20 and cybercrime Investigator (CCI)-duration 6 months Credits – 28.

The syllabus covers offensive and defensive security, SOC and SIEM, cyber intelligence and investigation, dark web, cyber forensics & incident response, cloud security, network security & cryptography, and other specialised expertise. More than 40 national experts in the field of cyber security, law enforcement & national security will guide the students with their expertise and experience.

“Cyber Security Courses offered by SPPU, Department of Technology are a unique and first initiative of its kind which offers such an in-depth practical approach and knowledge taught by Industry experts and working professionals in the field of Cyber Security,” SPPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi said.