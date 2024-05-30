 Courses on cybersecurity at Pune varsity - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Courses on cybersecurity at Pune varsity

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2024 08:00 AM IST

SPPU and Transcendental Technologies launch professional certification courses in cybersecurity, cyber forensics, and cybercrime investigation starting June 13, 2024.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in collaboration with Transcendental Technologies has launched comprehensive professional certification courses in cybersecurity, cyber forensics, and cybercrime investigation. The programs will commence on June 13, 2024, in both offline and online formats. 

The syllabus covers offensive and defensive security, SOC and SIEM, cyber intelligence and investigation, dark web, cyber forensics & incident response, cloud security, network security & cryptography, and other specialised expertise. (HT FILE)
The syllabus covers offensive and defensive security, SOC and SIEM, cyber intelligence and investigation, dark web, cyber forensics & incident response, cloud security, network security & cryptography, and other specialised expertise. (HT FILE)

As per the information given by the SPPU admission department, these courses include security specialist (CSS) - duration 2 months, Credits - 18, mastering information security (MIS) - duration 6 months, credits - 20 and cybercrime Investigator (CCI)-duration 6 months Credits – 28. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The syllabus covers offensive and defensive security, SOC and SIEM, cyber intelligence and investigation, dark web, cyber forensics & incident response, cloud security, network security & cryptography, and other specialised expertise. More than 40 national experts in the field of cyber security, law enforcement & national security will guide the students with their expertise and experience. 

“Cyber Security Courses offered by SPPU, Department of Technology are a unique and first initiative of its kind which offers such an in-depth practical approach and knowledge taught by Industry experts and working professionals in the field of Cyber Security,” SPPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi said.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Courses on cybersecurity at Pune varsity
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On