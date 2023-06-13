PMC passes the buck as Pune roads await repairs

The ongoing maintenance work has damaged several roads across the city but the civic authorities concerned have failed to take up its repair work despite the delay in the onset of monsoon in the state. If not tarred in time before monsoon, some of these spots could develop potholes and pose a huge risk to motorists and pedestrians. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Several key areas in the city are riddled with dug-up roads, however, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has turned a blind eye to the issue. If not tarred in time before monsoon, some of these spots could develop potholes and pose a huge risk to motorists and pedestrians.

Reacting to the issue, PMC road department V J Kulkarni said, “We have appointed multiple contractors for road repairs. We are expecting that all the dug-up roads in the city would get tarred within the next few days. At the moment, the administration has focused on resurrecting roads on Wari routes.”

The Golwalkar Guruji Path in Sahakar Nagar has deteriorated a great deal, but the authorities have not taken note of the main road in the Parvati area. Similarly, internal roads from Mitramandal to Parvati have been dug up for civic works but are in a dilapidated condition.

Commenting on the ground situation, Sushil Gujar, a resident said, “The road near Kalubai Temple at Chavan Nagar was dug up two to three months ago, but to date, the PMC has done nothing to repair it. After a few spells of rain, the entire patch would become muddy. Like many others, even this road will be in a deplorable condition, which leads to traffic congestion in the area. Ideally, PMC should clear the road immediately after laying the water pipeline.”

