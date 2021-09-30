Despite ducts on roads, pvt firms seek permission to dig stretches for laying service lines in Pune

PUNE: Private companies are not using the ducts provided on roads mainly in Smart City areas and seeking permission for digging roads to lay cables.

Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) has developed some roads in Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi areas. While developing these roads, the firm provided ducts on both sides of the stretches to facilitate service providers to lay their cables instead of digging roads.

The authorities have observed that private companies are not using these ducts.

PMC road department head VJ Kulkarni admitted of receiving permission application from private firms.

Kulkarni said, “While constructing the roads, PSCDCL built the ducts. Even the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) erected ducts for new roads but the private agencies are claiming that it is tough task to lay the lines through ducts and are taking permission to dig roads. PMC laid its service lines in the ducts.”

Kulkarni said, “We have planned to construct ducts on the newly proposed roads in 23 merged villages.”

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “While constructing the roads, I would instruct the administration to discuss their requirement for duct size to facilitate its maximum usage. Will ask the municipal administration to put pressure on agencies to use ducts wherever available instead of digging roads.”

A road department official on condition of anonymity said, “Roads will remain in good condition for a longer period if service lines are placed in ducts. We receive many complaints of public inconvenience from residents over repeated digging of roads.