 Dist administration lift restrictions on tourist places in Maval, Mulshi  

The Pune district administration has withdrawn prohibitory orders for all the tourist destinations in Maval and Mulshi areas, including Lonavala and Tamhini Ghat. The decision was taken following a decrease in rainfall and water release in tourist areas around Mulshi and Maval. The decision was taken following a decrease in rainfall and water release in tourist areas around Mulshi and Maval. (HT PHOTO)

Due to rainfall, flood-like conditions had developed in some tourist places and hence given people’s safety, the administration immediately issued a provisional ban on Tourist places in the Pune district. However, now the situation has improved hence the restrictions are also removed by the administration.

Surendra Navale, Maval Mulshi sub-divisional officer, issued the order in this regard.

Commenting about the situation the officer, via the order said, “Earlier due to the intense rainfall activity in the ghat section of the Pune district on July 24 and 25, the dam water level had increased significantly. Flood-like conditions were developed in some tourist places and hence given people’s safety, the administration issued a provisional ban on Tourist places in the Pune district. However, now the situation has improved, the restrictions are also lifted by the administration.”

Earlier, the Pune district administration had imposed prohibitory orders for July at several popular picnic spots to ensure the safety of tourists during the monsoon season.

The order barred gatherings of five or more persons, restricted individuals from entering deep water bodies, and banned taking selfies and creating reels at these sites.