Divisional registrar cancels registration of Indira Shankar Nagari Co-op Society in Kothrud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 14, 2024 07:54 AM IST

The federation, formed out of amalgamation of 36 societies and 60 row houses in a 14-acre complex in Kothrud, was formed without the knowledge or approval of the societies covered under the federation, stated the order

The divisional joint registrar on October 11 ordered cancellation of registration of the Indira Shankar Nagari Cooperative Housing Federation on charges of lapses and irregularities in the registration process.

The probe also revealed that names of the co-operative society chairman’s and presidents were registered without authorisation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The probe also revealed that names of the co-operative society chairman’s and presidents were registered without authorisation.

The lapses came to the fore when the federation applied for deemed conveyance  on June 15 , 2024,for the entire parcel of land before the DDR office which led to notices being sent to all the societies.

As many as 20 societies objected to the application moved by the federation. Instead, the federation moved an application letter before the District Deputy Registrar (DDR) office and withdrew its earlier application of deemed conveyance.

The societies concurrently challenged the federation registration with divisional joint registrar and following a review divisional joint registrar Yogiraj Surve cancelled federation registration.

Residents supporting the verdict have termed their ruling as significant and in the best interests of the public.

“The societies came on one platform oppose the improper formation of the federation and succeeded in ensuring the cancellation of its registration,” said residents Adv Arundhati Bangar, Vijaykant Gaikwad, Sanjay Patwardhan, and other stakeholders in a joint statement issued on Sunday.

