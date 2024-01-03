Duo arrested in 6.23 crore cheating case

Pune: The Samartha police have arrested Abdul Hussain Hasan Ali Naeemabadi alias Nadir and Roya alias Seema Abdul Hussain Naeem Abadi (35) in connection with a ₹6.23 crore cheating case. The duo, arrested under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID) and the Maharashtra Human Sacrifice, Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, was produced before Special Judge SG Vedpathak on December 31 and remanded to police custody till January 5. Samartha police have arrested two in connection with ₹ 6.23 crore cheating case under the MPID Act and the Maharashtra Human Sacrifice, Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been absconding since past four months and at least six are involved in the crime, according to the police.

Nadir has three more FIRs lodged against him at Kondhwa and Cantonment police stations besides Samarth.

Advocate Amey Sirsikar on behalf of the police pointed out to the court that the arrested accused and the absconding accomplices conspired to cheat the complainant and other investors of ₹2.40 crore. It is necessary to probe for what purpose the accused used the cheated money for, where and how it was sent and where and how the money chain of the transaction has taken place. He argued for police custody citing to trace the money trail of the crime.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Saurabh Thorve demanded custodial interrogation to find out more details about the monetary transactions.

The judge’s order stated, “The nature of the alleged offences is serious. The accused and others have defrauded the complainant to the tune of ₹2,40,55,000. So, in order to have detailed investigation, to have recovery of the amount invested by the complainant and others, five days of police custody is essential.”

Besides the duo, the police have booked Maulana Shoaib Mainuddin Nowar, Majeed Usman Nowar, Khalid Mainuddin Anwar and Iram Shoaib Anwar, all residents of Bopodi in connection with the fraud.

The incident took place between August 2020 and August 2022 at Rasta Peth and Shaikh Abdul Basit Abdul Latif (45) of Kondhwa Khurd had filed a complaint with Samarth police station.

According to the police, accused and real estate developers Maulana Shoaib and Nadir lured Shaikh to invest in export-import business for good returns. Shaikh invested ₹2.40 crore over a period of time and the accused cheated him without giving any money.