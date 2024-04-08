 Engineering student , two others held in Pune for murder of classmate - Hindustan Times
Engineering student , two others held in Pune for murder of classmate

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Pune police arrested an engineering student and two of his friends for allegedly abducting and murdering a 22-year-old computer engineering student, officials said on Sunday. The victim and one of the suspects, who is the victim’s classmate, knew each other. The incident was reported on March 30, when Bhagyashree Sude, a third-year student of BE Computer originally hailing from Latur, was abducted near Phoenix Mall at around 9 pm.

Officials suspect that the victim was murdered the same day when she was kidnapped. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
On March 30, one of the suspects along with the victim went towards the mall, later around 9:30 pm the suspects abducted her and demanded ransom of 9 lakh from her parents. Police investigation revealed that the accused were indebted and required money to clear all loan dues. The accused knew Bhagyashree’s family background and hence decided to target her.

According to officials, the suspects have been identified as Sagar Jadhav, Shivam Phulwale and Suresh Indure. Police said Phulwale is a third-year engineering college student and the other two are his friends. Officials said Bhagyashree Sude and Shivam Phulwale are both pursuing engineering from the same college located in the eastern part of the city.

Initially, the victim’s parents transferred 50,000 through online mode to the bank account number provided by the suspect. Tracking all technical details, police arrested one suspect.

“During his interrogation, police came to know that the victim has been murdered and her body was buried in a farm in Supa village in Pune district,” Anand Khobre, SPI at Vimantal police station said.

Officials suspect that the victim was murdered the same day when she was kidnapped. On Sunday a team of Viman Tal police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the girl.

Subsequently, the police arrested two more accused in the case and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Pune / Engineering student , two others held in Pune for murder of classmate
Monday, April 08, 2024
