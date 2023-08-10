Wheels set in motion to develop Aundh district hospital on PPP model

The public health department has started working towards expanding facilities at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, despite opposition from health activists and political parties. District Hospital in Aundh. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A month after, Tanaji Sawant , health minister, officially announced the plan to expand facilities at the district hospital on the PPP model the Maharashtra government on Tuesday asked Dheeraj Kumar, health commissioner of Maharashtra, to submit land details at ADH campus.

AB More, secretary of the Maharashtra government, has requested the health commissioner to provide land details. The health department has been asked to submit the total area of ADH and Euro Hospital (within the ADH campus) along with the survey number of the land. They have also been asked to provide a map of the 85 acres of land.

Additionally, they are required to share details of the land currently occupied by other institutes within the ADH campus, details of encroachment on the land with an area of encroachment, and the total area or vacant land excluding encroached land and existing structures, has been asked to provide on priority.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, we have received the letter and instructions from the director of health services and the work to gather the information has been started.

“The records are old and we are taking time. There is no encroachment in the hospital, but some part of the hospital land has gone in the road expansion,” he said.

Deepak Jadhav, health activist, Patient Rights Campaign, informed that the plan is to take over 85 acres of hospital land worth crores of rupees under the guise of PPP.

“We are against the decision towards upgrading the facilities on PPP model. The government should expand the facilities on its own. We will soon hold a protest opposing the move,” he said.

As per the officials under the PPP model, the capacity of ADH hospital will be increased to 1,500 beds. Additionally, facilities like a 300 bedded mental hospital, a cancer hospital of 300 beds and a nursing college will be started. A lodging facility for patient’s guests at the hospital will also be developed. In return, the private developers would get the remaining land for private projects.