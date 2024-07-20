Five test positive for Zika virus

Authorities reported five new Zika cases in the city on Saturday, taking the case tally to 32, highest in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the 70-year-old man from Tingrenagar has been admitted at Jehangir Hospital and the 76-year-old man from Prabhat Road at Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, 11 expecting mothers who are affected are closely monitored.

The five Zika virus cases include a 26-year-old man from Erandwane, 33-year-old woman from Wadgaon Budruk, 47-year-old man from Kothrud, 76-year-old man from Prabhat Road and 70-year-old man from Tingrenagar. All patients have tested positive as per the National Institute of Virology (NIV) reports, said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC health officer.

As per officials, the 26-year-old man developed symptoms like fever, rashes and joint pain on July 11 and test reports confirmed the infection on Saturday, like the 33-year-old woman from Wadgaon Budhruk, said Dr Suryakant Devkar, PMC assistant health officer.

Meanwhile, the 70-year-old man from Tingrenagar has been admitted at Jehangir Hospital and the 76-year-old man from Prabhat Road at Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan. The latter was discharged on Saturday. The cases have been reported in areas at 10 of the 15 ward offices.

PMC on Saturday sent samples of 39 suspected patients, including 38 pregnant women — eight from Kondhwa and Dhankawdi, six each from Ambegaon and Kalas, four from Kothrud and other areas — for test, according to Dr Baliwant.