For the first time, Pratibha Pawar participates in campaign in Baramati

For the first time in so many years, Pratibha Pawar – wife of veteran leader Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) and mother of Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) candidate from Baramati – was seen participating in the political campaign at Baramati on Friday. All prominent women from the Pawar family including Sunanda Pawar, wife of Rajendra Pawar; Sharmila Pawar, wife of Shrinivas Pawar; Kunti Pawar, wife of Rohit Pawar; Sai Pawar; Vidya Pawar; and Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule participated in the Women’s Meet. (HT PHOTO)

On Friday, Pratibha Pawar participated in the ‘Women’s Meet’ organised at the Mission High School ground, Baramati, by the NCP (SP). At the meet, she received a warm welcome and interacted with several other women. All prominent women from the Pawar family including Sunanda Pawar, wife of Rajendra Pawar; Sharmila Pawar, wife of Shrinivas Pawar; Kunti Pawar, wife of Rohit Pawar; Sai Pawar; Vidya Pawar; and Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule participated in the Women’s Meet.

About her mother’s participation in the poll campaign, Sule said, “Sunanda Vahini insisted that my mother join the Women’s Meet and hence, she participated in it. As far as my daughter is concerned, she participated on a regular basis and distributed pamphlets today.”

According to political observers, Pratibha Pawar has never been seen participating in the political campaigns of the party or being active in politics since 1992. Considering the tough fight between Sule and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, she might have participated to support her daughter.

Historically, a rally is always organised on the last day of campaigning for the candidate fielded by the party. However, since Ajit Pawar has booked the Mission High School ground for the rally this year, the Pawar family on Friday organised the Women’s Meet at the ground as a show of strength, with participation from all the women in the family.

Baramati has become a battleground for the Pawar family as Sule locks horns with Sunetra Pawar. Baramati goes to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the elections.