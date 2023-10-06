News / Cities / Pune News / FTII head Madhavan interacts with students’ body

FTII head Madhavan interacts with students’ body

Pune: R Madhavan, the newly appointed chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), met Mankap Nokwoham, president, FTII Students’ Association, and its general secretary Sayantan Chakrabarti at the campus on Thursday.

R Madhavan, the newly appointed chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), met Mankap Nokwoham, president, FTII Students’ Association, and its general secretary Sayantan Chakrabarti at the campus on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Chakrabarti said, “We conveyed to him various issues like reconstitution of the governing council (GC), full representation of student representatives and heads of departments (HoDs) in the Academic Council of FTII, including voting rights.”

The student representatives emphasised the importance of FTII being granted the status of an Institute of National Importance, which would help improve infrastructure and technology at FTII through substantial funding.

The student representatives urged Madhavan to make frequent visits to the institute to have regular interactions with the FTII community.

