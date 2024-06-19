Govt gives nod for proposed HCMTR

More than 35 years after it was first proposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Maharashtra government has approved the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project. The green signal, considered to be a crucial development, comes just five months before the assembly elections in the state with traffic in Pune likely to be a major poll plank. The Maharashtra government on June 13 issued the notification and approved the HCMTR route, with some changes, which was on paper since 1986. (HT PHOTO)

Interestingly, even as the controversy over the proposed Balbharati-Paud Phata (BBPP) Road refuses to rest, the proposed HCMTR route is shown passing through the same stretch.

PMC had proposed the 35-km-long elevated inner ring road, known as HCMTR, as solution to minimise traffic congestion at central parts of the city.

“In the 1987 development plan of Pune city, the HCMTR road was first proposed. Today, the Mahayuti alliance government of the state has approved the project. On behalf of Pune residents, I thank chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar,” said minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

The government, as per the notification, has called for suggestions and objections over the proposed project in 30 days.

As shown in the notification, the HCMTR will pass through Bopodi, Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk (Chatuhshrungi Temple), Senapati Bapat Road, Paud Phata, Karve Road, Dattawadi, Sarasbaug, Swargate, Nehru Road, Lullanagar, Wanowrie, Ramwadi, Mundhwa, Wadgaonsheri, Vimanagar Chowk, Vishrantwadi and connect to Bopodi.

The project had received the push when Devendra Fadnavis, as the then chief minister, had backed the plan proposing it to be an entirely elevated route.

BJP leader Ujwal Keskar said, “I am happy that the chief minister and his two deputies have okayed the proposal pending since last few decades. It will be a major step towards mass transit in the city. As maximum part of the route will pass along the canal and through existing road networks, land acquisition will be minimum. The route will pass through the proposed Balbharati-Paud Phata (BBPP) Road.”

Some citizens and activists have been opposing the BBPP Road plan with the ruling BJP not raking up the issue during the recent Lok Sabha election.

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “The Congress has opposed making changes in the alignment of BBPP Road route. The government has made changes at 26 locations which are in the interest of builders. If needed, we will challenge it in the court. The long-pending HCMTR project will help address traffic issues.”