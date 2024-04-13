Hadapsar residents demand action against open garbage burning

Despite the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) rampant open garbage burning continues in Hadapsar. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to implement the Solid Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, claim the residents. (HT PHOTO)

Around 200 families, all residents of Magarpatta City have been gagging on air that has been rendered thick by garbage burning in the neighbouring Hadapsar industrial dumping site.

A significant fire broke out at the depot on April 8 resulting in severe air pollution. Since then, incidents of illegal garbage burning at the site have been frequent. Residents have complained to the PMC and MPCB about the issue.

Swati Sharma, resident of Magarpatta, said, the issue is frequent, and several complaints have been made to the PMC.

“The situation is worsening despite the action taken by PMC after which we complained to the MPCB. The situation was better till Friday after the intervention of MPCB officials. However, on Saturday morning again there was illegal burning of waste and a thick blanket of smoke all around in the neighbourhood,” she said.

Sharma said, “There are small children, elderly and citizens with exiting health issues who daily breathe this toxic smoke. There is no fresh air to breathe. If we open the windows the rooms fill out with smoke.”

Last month following directions from the NGT, the MPCB issued proposed directions to PMC for failure to comply with the conditions stipulated in the authorization granted by the board and provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and thereby causing air pollution into the environment and also you have failed to comply with the provisions of the Solid Waste (Management) Rules, 2016.

The PMC responded to the pollution board with short-term and long-term measures to prevent further pollution. However, the situation on the ground remains the same, claim the citizens.

A senior MPCB official requesting anonymity informed the pollution board team visited the area on Friday to check the situation on the ground.

“The PMC claims that the fire burning incidents are reported on the garbage depot managed by the Pune Cantonment Board. However, we found that frequent garbage burning is being reported on the depot which belongs to the PMC,” the official said.

Sandip Kadam, head, solid waste management department, said, “We have issued notice to the respective people recently and action is regularly taken against illegal garbage burning. The location where the fire was reported doesn’t belong to PMC. However, we will investigate the issue and see what can be done to prevent it in the future.”