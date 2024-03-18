 High power committee to handle all metro projects in state - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

High power committee to handle all metro projects in state

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 18, 2024 09:58 PM IST

The committee, chaired by the chief secretary, comprises key officials from departments including urban development, finance, planning, and law and justice etc

To streamline the implementation of Metro Rail Projects across Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur cities, the state government has established a permanent high power committee, said officials.

The formation of the committee aims to streamline decision-making and facilitate smoother execution of metro rail projects across Maharashtra, said officials. (In photo) Pune Metro project is in progress in the city. (HT FILE)
The formation of the committee aims to streamline decision-making and facilitate smoother execution of metro rail projects across Maharashtra, said officials. (In photo) Pune Metro project is in progress in the city. (HT FILE)

Previously, various high-powered committees were formed under the chief secretary to oversee land acquisition, civil facilities, and rehabilitation for each metro project individually.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Now, a single committee will handle strategic decisions and address implementation challenges for all metro rail projects in the state.

The committee, chaired by the chief secretary, comprises key officials from departments including urban development, finance, planning, and law and justice etc.

Vijay Chaudhari, deputy secretary, state government’s urban development , on March 15 , issued an order to all concerned departments.

Chaudhari has mentioned key responsibilities that include deciding on policy matters related to the construction and operation of metro projects, approving land use changes and concessions, ensuring timely disbursement of the state’s share for metro projects, exploring financial options outlined in project reports and setting timelines for implementation, making decisions on matters beyond the state government’s jurisdiction, and overseeing project amendments instructed by central and state governments.

The formation of the committee aims to streamline decision-making and facilitate smoother execution of metro rail projects across Maharashtra, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / High power committee to handle all metro projects in state
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On