High power committee to handle all metro projects in state

To streamline the implementation of Metro Rail Projects across Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur cities, the state government has established a permanent high power committee, said officials. The formation of the committee aims to streamline decision-making and facilitate smoother execution of metro rail projects across Maharashtra, said officials. (In photo) Pune Metro project is in progress in the city. (HT FILE)

Previously, various high-powered committees were formed under the chief secretary to oversee land acquisition, civil facilities, and rehabilitation for each metro project individually.

Now, a single committee will handle strategic decisions and address implementation challenges for all metro rail projects in the state.

The committee, chaired by the chief secretary, comprises key officials from departments including urban development, finance, planning, and law and justice etc.

Vijay Chaudhari, deputy secretary, state government’s urban development , on March 15 , issued an order to all concerned departments.

Chaudhari has mentioned key responsibilities that include deciding on policy matters related to the construction and operation of metro projects, approving land use changes and concessions, ensuring timely disbursement of the state’s share for metro projects, exploring financial options outlined in project reports and setting timelines for implementation, making decisions on matters beyond the state government’s jurisdiction, and overseeing project amendments instructed by central and state governments.

