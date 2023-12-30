IMD forecasts rise in mercury in coming days

After reporting a gradual increase in minimum temperature in a week, the city’s mercury touched 13 degrees Celsius. The temperature on Saturday was recorded below normal with Shivajinagar reporting minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius and Pashan 10 degrees Celsius. The city is experiencing variations in temperature throughout the week. (HT PHOTO)

The weather department officials stated that the minimum temperature is expected to rise in the city from December 31 onwards.

The city is experiencing variations in temperature throughout the week. On December 25, the minimum temperature at Shivajinagar was 11.7 degrees Celsius before rising by 2 degrees in the next 48 hours to 13.2 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, the city has reported a drop in minimum temperature by 2 degrees with Shivajinagar at 13 degrees Celsius on December 29 and 11.9 degrees Celsius on December 30.

The drop in mercury was mainly caused due to the cooler northern winds flowing from north and central India and the cold wave conditions in the area. However, drop in temperature will be for a short time.

Jyoti Sonar, senior meteorologist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said, “As the impact of southerly winds is expected to be increased in Maharashtra, the city will likely experience a rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees from December 31 onwards. A partially cloudy sky can be seen over the city during the afternoon or evening hours during this period.”

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “In north central Maharashtra, the moisture level is expected to rise till January 2. So, the minimum temperature in the state will increase. Hence, there is no chance of a single-digit minimum temperature in the next 5-7 days over Pune or Maharashtra.”