Lured by high returns, woman techie loses 32.67 lakh in online fraud

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 12, 2023 11:23 PM IST

According to the police, the incident took place between July 23 and August 9. The complainant Shefali Goyanka hails from Rajasthan and stays with her sister in Sangvi

PUNE: A 26-year-old woman IT professional from Sangvi was duped of 32.67 lakh by cyber fraudster with promise of high return on investment, said police.

Initially, the victim received money and after gaining her confidence, lured her into investing money by promising 30% returns. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint, Shefali received a message from an unknown number stating that the messenger represented “Influencer Marketing Agency” and offered an online task in the name of Amazon with good payment. Initially, the victim received money and after gaining her confidence, lured her into investing money by promising 30% returns. The victim transferred 32,67,327 through various online transactions and later the fraudster broke communication with her.

The complainant realised she had been duped and approached the police.

Shriram Paul, senior inspector, Sangvi police station, said, “By promising 30% returns on invested money, the complainant transferred the funds by taking bank loans and was duped in cyber fraud.”

Sangvi police station has filed a case on Friday under Sections 420 of the IPC and 66 (a) of the Information Technology Act.

