Jilted lover booked for stalking, threatening woman in Pune

Police have booked a youth for stalking a woman and forcing her to marry him. The incident took place at Swargate on August 6. He threatened her with dire consequences if she refused marriage and allegedly molested her. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused knows the victim whom he was allegedly into a relationship with and later broke up.

The police have arrested Abhijit Shravan Gaikwad, 29, a resident of Adarshnagar in Wadgaonsheri after the twenty-two-year-old victim from Yerawada lodged a complaint in this regard.

He chased her and reached Swargate bus stand around 3.30 pm where she was accosted on the road. He threatened her with dire consequences if she refused marriage and allegedly molested her.

Besides, the accused also issued life threats to the victim and her family.

Police sub-inspector Rahul Jog is investigating the case.