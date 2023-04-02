Road blocked by landowners inconveniencing Hadapsar locals

PUNE: A road located in the Kale Padal area of Hadapsar has become the subject of much debate, not to mention inconvenience to residents and commuters, after being blocked on March 27 by owners of the land through which it passes for not receiving transfer development rights (TDR) in lieu of their land even after four years of follow-up with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The road, located near Mahatma Phule Chowk, survey number 54, Hadapsar, was constructed by the PMC after acquiring their land in lieu of which they were assured TDR by the corporation. (HT PHOTO)

According to the landowners – Vishwas Bhapkar and Yogesh Ghule – the road, located near Mahatma Phule Chowk, survey number 54, Hadapsar, was constructed by the PMC after acquiring their land in lieu of which they were assured TDR by the corporation. Since they did not receive the promised TDR even after four years of follow-up with the civic body, they blocked the road. Bhapkar said, “We met additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane who assured us that he would resolve the issue on Monday after which we opened the road for two-wheelers. If the corporation fails to clear the issue, we will completely block the road.”

Whereas residents and commuters who were hitherto using the 300-metre-long, 18-metre-wide road to travel to Kale Padal, JSPMS College, Uruli Devachi and other areas are miffed as they now have to use a longer, less convenient route to travel to their respective destinations.

Bhaskar Jadhavar, a local resident of Kale Padal, said, “The said road is very convenient for us to go to nearby areas as well as JSPMS College. We reach our destination within a few minutes by using this road. Since the road has been blocked, we are now taking the longer route which adds a distance of two to three kilometres. Not only does this take more time, more fuel is consumed as well.”

Vijya Kolte, a local resident, said, “I don’t understand why the public has to suffer for the row between the PMC and landowners. The two sides should resolve the issue at the earliest so that people are not inconvenienced. It is the duty of the PMC to provide better roads and infrastructure. We are not taking sides with the landowners but it is our right to demand a road from the corporation.”

Sunanda Wadkar, a local resident, said, “On one hand, Pune is spending crores of rupees on the metro, BRTS and flyovers whereas on the other, we are struggling for access to the one road which we have grown used to.”

On their part, Bhapkar and Ghule alleged that the PMC is deliberately delaying giving them TDR as they had filed a complaint against former chief legal officer Manjusha Idhate for corruption, which led to her arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Meanwhile, former local corporator Vijaya Wadkar is said to have intervened in the matter and spoken to the landowners as well as PMC officials to clear the TDR files as soon as possible.