Kolhapur: 10-year-old raped and murdered; maternal uncle arrested

Even as the Badlapur school incident of sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls reported on August 16 has triggered massive protests, the body of a 10-year-old missing girl was recovered from a sugarcane field at Shiye village of Kolhapur district on Thursday morning with the minor sexually assaulted before being murdered. The case gained significant attention as chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were in Kolhapur on Thursday to attend an event related to Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police by late evening confirmed that the minor was raped and murdered by her maternal uncle who was living with her family since last three months.

The body was found 800 metres from her home and post-mortem report confirmed of sexual abuse.

Mahendra Pandit, superintendent of police, said, “The girl had been missing since Wednesday and we were unable to trace her. We found the body with the help of a dog squad this morning. We detained six suspects based on CCTV camera footages and after six hours of interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and is in police custody.”

The girl’s parents, originally from Bihar and employed at a private company at Shirol MIDC, had left for work at around 8.30 am on Wednesday. The girl was at home with her uncle. When her parents returned around 5.30 pm, she was found missing.

Fadnavis said, “As per primary information, the girl left home after her uncle beat her up on Wednesday afternoon. Police received missing complaint at around 10 pm.”

The police have filed a case under sections of murder, rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) against the accused.