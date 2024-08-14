Labourer dies of fall; contractor, supervisor booked

Pune: The police have booked a contractor and a safety supervisor following the death of a labourer who fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction building in Hinjewadi. The deceased, identified as Usman Sheikh, 20, died of head injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place at the site of D building of 32, Pinewood Drive building phase 3, Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, between 11 am and 11.30 am on July 30. The deceased, identified as Usman Sheikh, 20, died of head injuries.

Preliminary investigation by the Hinjewadi police suggests that safety protocols were either inadequately followed or neglected, leading to the fatal fall. Police had initially reported an accidental death case.

Contractor Shahjahan Sheikh, 35, from Mahalunge and supervisor Amit Shantaram Chavan, 29, from Mulshi have been booked under Sections 106, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.