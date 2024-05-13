Lightning hits scooter, kills student in Pune, injures two 

A 17-year-old student at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was killed, and two other students sustained injuries after lightning struck an electric scooter in Phaltan near Satara. The incident was reported on Saturday at Sarde village, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Gyaneshwar Dhole from Ahmednagar district. Two others including Vikram Dhaygude and Prathamesh Bhise were injured in this incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Gyaneshwar Dhole from Ahmednagar district. Two others including Vikram Dhaygude and Prathamesh Bhise were injured in this incident.

Three students from the local Industrial Training Institute (ITI) were riding the eclectic scooter in heavy rain. Suddenly, lightning hit the scooter, causing extensive damage.

Injured Dhaygude and Bhise were rushed to the hospital in Baramati for further medical help.