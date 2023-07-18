Maha GR prohibiting smoking, tobacco use in public places

PUNE: While the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 remains a paper tiger, the Maharashtra government has taken upon itself the effective implementation of this act. The public health department has directed both government and private organisations to strictly prohibit smoking and consumption of tobacco products in public places. State public health department has directed both government and private organisations to strictly prohibit smoking and consumption of tobacco products in public places. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state government on July 10 issued a general resolution (GR) towards effective implementation of the COTPA 2003 and helping people quit the use of tobacco. As per the COTPA, smoking; consumption of tobacco and tobacco products; and spitting is prohibited in government, semi-government and private offices; and hotels among other public places. The GR states: “Private offices, hotels, schools and colleges should appoint nodal officers for the effective implementation of COTPA rules. As penalty for the violation of rules, ₹200 should be collected as fine from the offender. Regular cleaning of government offices should be carried out and boards of 120x60 centimetres directing prohibition of tobacco and tobacco products at public places should be put up at the main entrances of government offices.”

“Similar 60x30 centimetres’ boards should be put up at the main entrance, each floor and different locations of government buildings. The boards should be in English and regional languages stating, ‘Cigarettes and tobacco products’ consumption and use is prohibited, and is a punishable offence with a fine of ₹200’. The boards should have the name, designation and number of the officer appointed for implementation of the COTPA Rules so that he/she can be contacted in case of complaints/further violation,” the GR states.

The appointed officers/staff will collect the fine/s from violators of COTPA and issue receipts to them. At the entrance of all government offices, boxes will be made available to collect tobacco and tobacco products from people entering the premises. Boards directing people to deposit such products will be displayed, the GR says.

According to health officials, the harmful effects of tobacco use are accepted and well documented globally. The use of tobacco is among the six to eight leading causes of death and of nearly 40% of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and lung disease. The number of deaths per year in India that are attributed to tobacco use is almost 800,000 to 900,000, officials said.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, informed that the central government has enacted COTPA in 2003 to protect the youth and the masses from the adverse effects of tobacco use and passive smoking. “The COTPA envisages protection of non-users from involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke, which specifically finds mention in section 4 of the Act which prohibits smoking in public places including all public offices, workplaces, canteens etc. There is need for its effective implementation,” Dr Baviskar said.

“Spitting of tobacco etc. leads to the spread of swine flu, tuberculosis, and pneumonia and gastro-intestinal diseases. Tuberculosis bacilli can survive in the spit for an entire day which causes health problems to the public or nuisance to the people in general,” Dr Baviskar said.

To quit tobacco use, call helpline: 1800112356.